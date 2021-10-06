15 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) rose 23.2% to $3.07 in pre-market trading. Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics reported the FDA acceptance for filing of New Drug Application for ACER-001 to treat urea cycle disorders with PDUFA target action date of June 5, 2022.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) rose 10.1% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Tuesday.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 9.8% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 19% on Tuesday.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 8.8% to $25.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced it won an $823 million contract for Intelligence data fabric and analytics foundation for the Capability Drop 2 program.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) rose 4.8% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after the company announced an initiative to 'focus the company on engineering synthetic biology solutions' with the integration of PlantSpring.
Losers
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 11.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading. Camber Energy shares tumbled 50% on Tuesday after Kerrisdale Capital issued a short report on the company.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) shares fell 11.1% to $5.45 in pre-market trading after surging more than 20% on Tuesday.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) shares fell 11% to $0.6588 in pre-market trading after jumping over 17% on Tuesday.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) fell 9.5% to $7.42 in pre-market trading. Paltalk’s filing showed registration for $50 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 9% to $8.10 in pre-market trading after dipping around 24% on Tuesday.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) fell 8.3% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 22% on Tuesday.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares fell 6.6% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) fell 6.1% to $16.10 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $14 price target.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) fell 5.6% to $46.56 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 5.6% to $4.17 in pre-market trading. Elite Education Group shares gained 13% on Tuesday after the company said, as of Sept. 30, 2021, indicators of recruitment, enrollment for its English language program at regional campuses of Miami University of Ohio were better than those for period ended Sept. 30, 2020.
