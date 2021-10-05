 Skip to main content

Wyndham Hotels, Playa Launch Resort Brand 'Wyndham Alltra'
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) and Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ: PLYAhave launched a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra.
  • The announcement marks Wyndham's twenty-second brand and first dedicated entirely to the all-inclusive segment. 
  • The brand will feature both family-friendly and adults-only resorts in the Caribbean and other resort destinations. 
  • The first two resorts to debut under the Wyndham Alltra brand are Playa's 458 room Wyndham Alltra Cancun and the 287 room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen during the holidays in December 2021.
  • Price Action: WH shares are trading higher by 0.95% at $81.5, while PLYA is up 3.05% at $8.78 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

