Why Twitter Shares Are Rising

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher, rebounding after dipping in sympathy with Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) on Monday. Social media stocks fell on Monday following criticisms of Facebook by a former employee as well as Facebook and Instagram outages.

Technology stocks also dipped on Monday amid a rise in bond yields, which has caused volatility on growth stocks.

Twitter operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally.

Twitter's stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $60.04 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $38.93.