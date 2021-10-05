 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Model 3 Is UK's Bestselling Car In September As Fuel Shortage Continues

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 3:39pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Model 3 Is UK's Bestselling Car In September As Fuel Shortage Continues

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 was the company's first mass-market vehicle and has been a huge success. While other auto companies are suffering declining sales, Tesla continues to set delivery records thanks to its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. 

According to Tesmanian, the Tesla Model 3 was the bestselling car in the U.K. in September. This is an important accomplishment for Tesla, as it seeks to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Once topping lists of "bestselling EVs," now Tesla is able to deliver enough vehicles to be the bestselling period, gas or electric, in the U.K.

At the same time, the U.K. is in the midst of a fuel shortage that now sees the military intervening to help with fuel deliveries. During this time, internet searches for electric cars have spiked in the country, bringing more awareness to the conveniences and advantages an all-electric car can bring.

Tesla has also recently started selling its Model Y in Europe. CEO Elon Musk expects the Model Y to be the bestselling car on the planet within the next few years, even outselling Tesla's own Model 3.

And once Tesla gets Gigafactory Berlin up and running to produce and deliver the Model Y, that future may be here much sooner than competitors are ready for. 

Photo: Tesla Model 3, courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

If You Invested $1,000 In Riot Blockchain Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
New Cybertruck Video Possibly Leaks Updated Version
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
How Tesla Is Responding To $137M Jury Verdict For Racism In Workplace
Rising Oil Prices and Yields Makes Market Navigation More Complex
Facebook Becomes Talk Of The Town For WallStreetBets; Alibaba, Tesla, Tilray And These Are Other Top Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com