Tesla Model 3 Is UK's Bestselling Car In September As Fuel Shortage Continues

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 was the company's first mass-market vehicle and has been a huge success. While other auto companies are suffering declining sales, Tesla continues to set delivery records thanks to its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

According to Tesmanian, the Tesla Model 3 was the bestselling car in the U.K. in September. This is an important accomplishment for Tesla, as it seeks to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy. Once topping lists of "bestselling EVs," now Tesla is able to deliver enough vehicles to be the bestselling period, gas or electric, in the U.K.

At the same time, the U.K. is in the midst of a fuel shortage that now sees the military intervening to help with fuel deliveries. During this time, internet searches for electric cars have spiked in the country, bringing more awareness to the conveniences and advantages an all-electric car can bring.

Tesla has also recently started selling its Model Y in Europe. CEO Elon Musk expects the Model Y to be the bestselling car on the planet within the next few years, even outselling Tesla's own Model 3.

And once Tesla gets Gigafactory Berlin up and running to produce and deliver the Model Y, that future may be here much sooner than competitors are ready for.

Photo: Tesla Model 3, courtesy of Tesla