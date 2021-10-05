 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Visteon Expands Partnership With BlackBerry For QNX Software
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
Visteon Expands Partnership With BlackBerry For QNX Software
  • Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VCextends its partnership with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to accelerate the deployment of digital cockpit solutions for automakers and suppliers worldwide. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • As part of the multi-year pact, Visteon will use a range of BlackBerry QNX software and services to build next-generation digital consolidated cockpits, including infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, and telematics systems for multiple auto manufacturers.
  • Visteon's SmartCore domain controllers help automakers accelerate the digital transformation of their cockpits.
  • BlackBerry will provide Visteon with QNX software for future digital cockpit projects.
  • Price Action: VC shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $97.5 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VC + BB)

This Cannabis Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry And Aurora
Expert Ratings For Visteon
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Recap: BlackBerry Q2 Earnings
BlackBerry Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; SmileDirectClub, Nike, Palantir, Canoo Are Other Top Trends
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com