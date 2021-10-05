Visteon Expands Partnership With BlackBerry For QNX Software
- Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) extends its partnership with BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to accelerate the deployment of digital cockpit solutions for automakers and suppliers worldwide. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- As part of the multi-year pact, Visteon will use a range of BlackBerry QNX software and services to build next-generation digital consolidated cockpits, including infotainment systems, digital instrument clusters, and telematics systems for multiple auto manufacturers.
- Visteon's SmartCore domain controllers help automakers accelerate the digital transformation of their cockpits.
- BlackBerry will provide Visteon with QNX software for future digital cockpit projects.
- Price Action: VC shares are trading higher by 1.39% at $97.5 on the last check Tuesday.
