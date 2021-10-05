 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 9:48am   Comments
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 2.86
  2. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 3.55
  3. Agora (NASDAQ:API) - P/E: 1.28
  4. Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 4.41
  5. QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) - P/E: 3.7

Most recently, China Index Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.15, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.12. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Aviat Networks experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.49 in Q3 and is now 0.45. Aviat Networks does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Agora has reported Q2 earnings per share at -0.05, which has decreased by 25.0% compared to Q1, which was -0.04. Agora does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Optical Cable has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.05, which has decreased by 88.89% compared to Q2, which was 0.45. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% last quarter.

QIWI's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.6, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.44. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 12.31%, which has increased by 4.3% from 8.01% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

