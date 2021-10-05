Marvell's Latest Data Infrastructure Offerings: Everything You Need To Know
- Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) unveiled a new advanced silicon platform based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) 3nm process technology. Marvell will have IP cores on upcoming TSMC 3nm silicon releases.
- Marvell introduces a standards-based silicon platform for multi-chip solutions that leverages the latest process technology, advanced die-to-die interface IP, and TSMC's advanced 2.5D Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS) packaging technology.
- The new 3nm multi-chip platform includes two complementary advanced die-to-die interfaces. The first is a flexible extra short reach (XSR) interface connecting multiple die on a package substrate for applications, like co-packaged optics (CPO) for cloud data centers.
- Marvell is also developing an ultra-low-power and low-latency parallel die-to-die interface with the highest bandwidth density in the industry.
- Additionally, Marvel expanded the 5nm data infrastructure platform with the 5nm 50G PAM4 device for the carrier market, the Prestera DX 7321 Ethernet switch.
- The Marvell Prestera switch and OCTEON DPU deliver 50% lower power than existing offerings, enabling new infrastructure solutions for next-generation carrier edge networks and RAN deployment models.
- Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 4.12% at $59.96 on the last check Tuesday.
