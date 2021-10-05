EXCLUSIVE: Grom's Curiosity Ink Developing New IP Franchise - The Pirate Princess
- Grom Social Enterprises Inc's (NASDAQ: GROM), Curiosity Ink Media is developing The Pirate Princess, a new, original intellectual property (IP) franchise slated for global theatrical distribution.
- Curiosity Ink Media is an emerging pipeline for original multiplatform family entertainment.
- Grom recently acquired Curiosity Ink Media for an undisclosed amount.
- The Pirate Princess will debut in Fall 2022 as an original graphic novel and serve as a springboard for the film and other future ancillary opportunities, including publishing, a recurring series, and consumer products.
- Recently, Curiosity began production on Baldwin's Big Adventure, a new preschool franchise, and has been tapped to develop the YouTube shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a recurring animated series.
- Additionally, Curiosity also announced a multi-title publishing deal with Dynamite Entertainment to create various published content aimed at the youth market.
- The Pirate Princess tells the story of an infant princess who washes ashore an island led by a no-nonsense but loving pirate captain who, along with his motley crew, band together to raise the child.
- Price Action: GROM stock is down 4.62% at $3.1 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
