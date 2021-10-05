Credit Suisse Downgrades CommScope - Read Why
- Credit Suisse analyst Sami Bradi downgraded CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $12, down from $23, implying a 9.3% downside.
- Equipment supply chain constraints that have elongated equipment delivery times have created a dynamic where CommScope may be recognizing solid demand but may fail to ship equipment against those orders, which will limit its revenue recognition and potential, Bradi notes.
- If product shipment delays extend further, the analyst believes there is a scenario where some existing orders cancel, and customers leverage alternative suppliers for existing projects, making Bradi cautious on CommScope's outlook.
- Price Action: COMM shares traded lower by 1.28% at $13.06 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for COMM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Neutral
|Aug 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
