Credit Suisse Downgrades CommScope - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Credit Suisse Downgrades CommScope - Read Why
  • Credit Suisse analyst Sami Bradi downgraded CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMMto Neutral from Outperform with a price target of $12, down from $23, implying a 9.3% downside. 
  • Equipment supply chain constraints that have elongated equipment delivery times have created a dynamic where CommScope may be recognizing solid demand but may fail to ship equipment against those orders, which will limit its revenue recognition and potential, Bradi notes. 
  • If product shipment delays extend further, the analyst believes there is a scenario where some existing orders cancel, and customers leverage alternative suppliers for existing projects, making Bradi cautious on CommScope's outlook.
  • Price Action: COMM shares traded lower by 1.28% at $13.06 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for COMM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Credit SuisseDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Sep 2021B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyNeutral
Aug 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

