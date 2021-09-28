Ford Recall Of Mustang Mach-E Electric Vehicles Expands To US: What You Need To Know

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) is recalling thousands of Mustang Mach-E electric cars in the United States over a risk of glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off, documents with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration show.

What Happened: The new recall, which follows a similar one in Canada days ago, affects 17,692 Mach-E vehicles for windshield repair and 13,544 vehicles for roof glass repair, as per NHTSA. The recall impacts Mach-Es built between February 24, 2020, and July 18, 2021.

Mach-E drivers with vehicle defects may notice water leaks or increased wind noise, or both, the recall document said.

Ford’s Critical Concerns Review Group first started the investigations for both cases in June, following which the latest recall notices were submitted to regulatory officials on Sept. 14.

See Also: Ford Announces Major Push Toward Electric Vehicles With $11B Investment And Construction Of 4 Factories: Here's What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: A week ago, Ford initiated a recall affecting nearly 5,000 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles sold in Canada. Benzinga reported at the time, the recalls may expand to Mustang Mach-E vehicles sold in the U.S. as the electric crossover is built at the same Mexican plant for both regions. Ford has produced 45,826 Mustang Mach-Es so far this year.

Quality issues have come to haunt the Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker nearly a year after a key executive mocked Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) over vehicle roofs coming off.

Price Action: Ford shares closed 2.76% higher at $14.16 on Monday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo: Courtesy of Ford