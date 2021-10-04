30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares jumped 71.1% to $26.69 after the company announced its phase 2 study of XEN1101 for the treatment of epilepsy met all primary and secondary endpoints.
- Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ: ESBK) surged 67.3% to $22.59 after the company announced it would be acquired by Community Bank System.
- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) shares gained 22.9% to $6.02.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) climbed 19.9% to $3.3050 after the company announced it received FDA clearance for Acuitas AMR gene panel. The company also provided a business update and announced preliminary unaudited revenue and cash position for Q3.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) gained 17.5% to $3.0101.
- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) jumped 15.3% to $4.13. The company announced plans to launch MMIC semiconductor chip design center in Texas.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) rose 13.7% to $10.64. Amgen reported a stake of 2.7 million shares in Jasper Therapeutics in a 13G filing on Friday.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares rose 12.8% to $2.46 after the company announced new long-term data from the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 single, in-office intravitreal injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) rose 12.5% to $3.58 after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) gained 11.7% to $3.3741.
- Farmmi, Inc.. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 10.9% to $0.3920 after dipping over 23% on Friday. Farmmi recently issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) jumped 9.7% to $4.4450 after gaining 9% on Friday.
- Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP) surged 8.4% to $17.01 after Stonepeak announced it will acquire the company in a $6.2 billion transaction.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) gained 8% to $4.7200 after the company reported further analysis of Phase 2/3 data including a 62% reduction in mortality with oral opaganib in moderately severe COVID-19 patients.
- Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) jumped 7.8% to $14.49. The company recently priced its IPO at $12 a share.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) rose 7.4% to $6.66.
- Arqit Quantum Inc.. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) rose 6.6% to $19.50 after declining around 9% on Friday.
Losers
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) shares dipped 41% to $3.3950 following a southern California ocean oil spill from a rig operated by Amplify Energy.
- Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) shares tumbled 20.6% to $4.35.
- Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) fell 14.7% to $7.21 after the company, on Friday, announced a mixed shelf offering.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) dropped 14.2% to $34.56.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) dipped 13.2% to $71.10.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 12.8% to $7.44. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from Buy to Hold.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 12.6% to $3.45. Guardforce AI Co., on Friday. announced closing of $15 million underwritten public offering.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) tumbled 11.1% to $5.53 after jumping 38% on Friday. Biomerica recently entered into a Supplier Agreement with Walmart to sell its EZ Detect colorectal disease screening test within the Walmart retail system.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) fell 11.1% to $10.37 after climbing 17% on Friday.
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) dropped 10.9% to $44.15.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) dropped 9.8% to $2.2001.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 9.1% to $6.08. Nutriband's AVERSA Technology received a Notice of Allowance from USPTO for application titled 'Abuse and Misuse Deterrent Transdermal Systems.' The company recently priced $6.6 million public offering at $6.25 per unit.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares fell 7.1% to $0.5577. CYREN filed for resale of up to 29.2 million ordinary shares.
