 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Moderna Shares Continue To Fall Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Why Moderna Shares Continue To Fall Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is continuing to trade lower Monday amid news surrounding Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) oral COVID-19 treatment.

Merck, and Ridgeback, on Friday announced its investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced risk of hospitalization or death by about 50% versus the placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in Phase 3 interim analysis.

Merck said it plans to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the U.S. FDA as soon as possible based on these findings and plans to submit marketing applications to other regulatory bodies worldwide.

"With these compelling results, we are optimistic that molnupiravir can become an important medicine as part of the global effort to fight the pandemic and will add to Merck’s unique legacy of bringing forward breakthroughs in infectious diseases when they are needed most," said Robert Davis, president and CEO of Merck.

Moderna's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020.

MRNA Price Action: Moderna has traded as high as $497.49 and as low as $65.48 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.92% at $324.30 at time of publication.

Photo: Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

Johnson & Johnson To Seek FDA Approval For COVID-19 Booster Shot: Report
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
54 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More
Is Moderna About To Bounce?
35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Robert Davis why it's movingNews FDA

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com