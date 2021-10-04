 Skip to main content

This Stock Has Run Up 173% Over 1 Year And Cathie Wood Is Booking Profit
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2021 5:27am   Comments
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been booking profit in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) as shares of the social media company soar in the past year.

Wood’s popular money managing firm Ark Invest has been selling shares in the Evan Spiegel-led Snapchat parent for months now.

Ark Invest owns shares in Snap via the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF) and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). No other Ark Invest ETF owns shares in the Santa Monica, California-based company.

After months of trimming the stake, the two ETFs still held 972,053 shares — worth $71.8 million — in Snap, as of Friday’s trades. The latest of these sales came on Thursday, with Wood offloading 30,099 Snap shares from ARKW.

In July, Snap shares soared nearly 24% after reporting stellar year-on-year financials against tough comparisons caused by the surge in social media usage during the COVID-19 crisis last year. The company said revenue growth accelerated to 116% on a year-over-year basis, net loss improved by 53%, and daily active users (DAUs) increased 23% to 293 million. 

Snap offers a short-form video- and photo-based social platform that leverages location-based discovery, digital commerce, and entertainment.

Price Action: Snap shares, which have a 52-week high of $83.34, have risen 173.2% over the past 12 months. The stock closed 1.87% higher at $75.25on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

