Keuring Dr Pepper Plans $4B Share Buyback Program
- Keuring Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4 billion of outstanding common stock.
- The buyback program is effective for four years, beginning on January 1, 2022, and expiring on December 31, 2025.
- The approval represents about 8% of the company's outstanding common stock based on the closing price on September 29, 2021.
- The company held $167 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: KDP shares are trading lower by 2.37% at $33.35 on the last check Friday.
