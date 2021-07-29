 Skip to main content

Keurig Dr Pepper Q2 Results Beat Estimates; Raises FY21 Sales Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 10:00am   Comments
  • Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDPreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 9.6% year-on-year, to $3.14 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.05 billion.
  • The revenue increase was driven by growth in each business segment, with Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages posting double-digit growth.
  • On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 8.1%, reflecting a higher volume/mix of 6.1% and a favourable net price realization of 2.0%.
  • Sales for coffee systems rose 5.6% Y/Y to $1.10 billion, and packaged beverages increased 7.6% to $1.50 billion.
  • Gross profit for the quarter increased 13.3% Y/Y to $1.8 billion.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses expanded 3.8% Y/Y to $1.03 billion.
  • Adjusted operating income grew 8.3% to $839 million, and adjusted operating margin contracted 40 bps to 26.7%, reflecting the sharp increase in marketing investment and the impact of inflation.
  • The GAAP operating margin was 23.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 30.8% to $734 million.
  • The company held $167 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.38 beat the analyst consensus of $0.37.
  • "Notwithstanding the expectation for ongoing challenges to persist for some time, we are confident in our strengthened top-line outlook and plan to reinvest any profit upside back into the business," said Chairman and CEO Bob Gamgort.
  • Outlook: Keurig raised FY21 constant currency net sales growth outlook to 6% - 7% from the previous 4% - 6%.
  • The company reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted EPS growth of 13%- 15%.
  • Price action: KDP shares are trading lower by 0.51% at $35.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

