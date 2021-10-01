Why Airline Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Shares of several airline companies, including Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL), United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) and American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) are trading higher following positive data from Merck's oral antiviral molnupiravir, which reduced risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% versus placebo for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta's stock was trading about 4% higher at $44.32 per share on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $28.74.

United Airlines Holdings, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

United Airlines' stock was trading about 5% higher at $49.97 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $63.70 and a 52-week low of $32.16.

American Airlines Group, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier.

American Airlines' stock was trading about 2.8% higher at $21.10 per share at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.09 and a 52-week low of $10.63.