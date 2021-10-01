Airbnb Gets Analyst Love As Travel Recovers - Read Why
- Analysts raised their price targets on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), betting on a recovery in travel.
- Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson raised the price target to $205 from $195, implying a 22.2% upside, and affirmed a Buy.
- The analyst cites CEO Brian Chesky's call for a "travel revolution" and the post-pandemic incremental market in serving more remote workers.
- Airbnb is well-positioned to capture incremental share from a recovery in travel and take the lion's share of the emerging 'live anywhere' use case.
- BTIG analyst Jake Fuller raised the PT to $190 from $170, suggesting a 13.3% upside, and reiterated a Buy.
- The analyst notes that his tracking work for Q3 suggests "in-line" room nights at about 80 million but a higher Average Daily Rate, where he increases his estimate to $166 from $158, which is above the $153 consensus.
- Fuller further cites "ancillary revenue streams" for Airbnb over the medium term while noting that it is a "best-in-breed OTA" given its "unmatched" brand recognition and the low penetration in the alternative accommodations category.
- Price Action: ABNB shares traded higher by 1.91% at $170.95 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for ABNB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|JP Morgan
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sell
