 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:
A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. United States Steel (NYSE:X) - P/E: 5.83
  2. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) - P/E: 6.09
  3. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) - P/E: 2.67
  4. Vale (NYSE:VALE) - P/E: 4.25
  5. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 3.48

United States Steel's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 3.37, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.08. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.16%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.17% in the previous quarter.

Suzano saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.37 in Q1 to 1.4 now. Suzano does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Resolute Forest Products's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 3.74, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.45. Resolute Forest Products does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Vale's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 1.49, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.09. Vale does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Tronox Holdings reported earnings per share at 0.61, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.43. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.77% from 1.42% in the previous quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (X + SUZ)

This Day In Market History: Dow Gains 11% On Great Depression Optimism
Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
Classic Pattern Forms On The Chart Of US Steel Stock
Return on Capital Employed Overview: United States Steel
Tony Zhang Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com