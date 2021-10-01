 Skip to main content

Aterian Launches Beta Version Of Affiliate Marketing Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 8:29am   Comments
  • Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATERannounced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo.
  • DealMojo connects publishers, content creators, and influencers (Affiliates) with leading Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) sellers who offer bonus commissions.
  • Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers, and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon listings and drive more sales to their Amazon storefront.
  • Price Action: ATER shares traded higher by 5.17% at $11.39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

