Aterian Launches Beta Version Of Affiliate Marketing Platform
- Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo.
- DealMojo connects publishers, content creators, and influencers (Affiliates) with leading Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) sellers who offer bonus commissions.
- Through DealMojo, sellers on Amazon can connect directly with publishers, influencers, and other affiliate marketers to promote their Amazon listings and drive more sales to their Amazon storefront.
- Price Action: ATER shares traded higher by 5.17% at $11.39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
