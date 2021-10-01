3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

CalAmp

The Trade: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) President and CEO Jeffery Gardner acquired a total of 1500 shares at an average price of $10.04. The insider spent $15,060.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What CalAmp Does: CalAmp Corp provides wireless communications solutions applications to customers.

MacroGenics

The Trade: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) 10% owner Target Biotech V, BB Biotech Ag acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $20.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $4,111,420.00.

What’s Happening: MacroGenics recently announced preliminary safety and anti-tumor activity data from dose-expansion cohorts of the Phase 1 trial of MGC018.

What MacroGenics Does: Macrogenics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

Agree Realty

The Trade: Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Executive Chairman of the Board Richard Agree bought a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $67.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $402,360.00.

What’s Happening: Agree Realty recently reported the departure of Chief Financial Officer.

What Agree Realty Does: Agree Realty operates as a fully integrated real estate investment trust primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development, and management of retail properties net leased to industry- leading tenants.