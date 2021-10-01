 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RBC Capital Sees 26% Upside In Amazon - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Share:
RBC Capital Sees 26% Upside In Amazon - Read Why
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform rating and $4,150 price target, implying a 25.7% upside. 
  • Erickson said Amazon is his favorite name in the group of internet stocks focused on e-commerce, advertising, and cloud as the company has a proprietary channel work on the advertising industry. 
  • Erickson added that TAM is practically GDP and that checks indicate Amazon advertising is "just getting started."
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.19% at $3,285.04 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021Evercore ISI GroupMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Aterian Launches Beta Version Of Affiliate Marketing Platform
Blue Origin Employees Say Jeff Bezos Company Has Toxic Culture, Safety Issues
Experts From PayPal, Google, Visa, Spotify To Help Bank Of England Develop Digital Currency
Amazon Launches Third Delivery Station In Las Vegas
Benzinga Asks: Do You Pay For More Than 3 Streaming Services?
Amazon Settles With 2 Employees Who Claimed Wrongful Termination
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LACPiper SandlerInitiates Coverage On20.0
FIVNNorthland Capital MarketsUpgrades200.0
FIVNColliers SecuritiesUpgrades
RCORChardan CapitalInitiates Coverage On20.0
PAYXDeutsche BankMaintains115.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com