RBC Capital Sees 26% Upside In Amazon - Read Why
- RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with an Outperform rating and $4,150 price target, implying a 25.7% upside.
- Erickson said Amazon is his favorite name in the group of internet stocks focused on e-commerce, advertising, and cloud as the company has a proprietary channel work on the advertising industry.
- Erickson added that TAM is practically GDP and that checks indicate Amazon advertising is "just getting started."
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.19% at $3,285.04 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|RBC Capital
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Sep 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Evercore ISI Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga