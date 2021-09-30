What's The Top Search Term On Bing? The Answer Might Shock You

Google faces a record fine in Europe over monopoly concerns and making people use its search products. But the company has an interesting defense focusing on its rival.

What Happened: Top searches on Google in 2020 included “coronavirus,” “coronavirus symptoms,” “Zoom,” “stimulus checks,” “election results,” “Joe Biden,” “Kamala Harris” and “Tiger King.”

The top search on Bing may have been how to switch over to rival Google.

“We have submitted evidence showing that the most common search query on Bing is by far Google,” Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) lawyer Alfonso Lamadrid said.

The defense was presented at the European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg. Alphabet is seeking to overturn a $5 billion fine and an antitrust order.

“People use Google because they choose to, not because they are forced to.”

Why It’s Important: The European Commission alleges Google is fighting off competition and has built a near-monopoly for search.

The defense from Google is interesting and shows just how much it may be preferred over Bing, owned by rival Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

“Google’s market share in general search is consistent with consumer surveys showing that 95% of users prefer Google to rival search engines.”

If Google can prove that people are immediately typing Google into their Bing search bar to switch to the leader in the space, it could have a case.

Google’s defense in Europe could help it win or fend off additional legislation elsewhere.

