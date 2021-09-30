G-III Apparel Signs Licensing Agreement With Inter Parfums
- G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) and Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ: IPAR) have entered into a long-term global licensing agreement to create, develop, and distribute fragrances and fragrance-related products under the Donna Karan and DKNY brands.
- G-III Apparel is the parent company of the Donna Karan and DKNY brands.
- Inter Parfums will take on the exclusive license, effective July 1, 2022. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- The parties also plan to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.
- Price Action: GIII shares closed lower by 5.82% at $28.30 on Thursday.
