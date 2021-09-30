Ross Stores Promotes Adam Orvos As Finance Chief
- Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) has promoted Adam Orvos to the new role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2021. Orvos joined Ross Stores in January 2021 as Group SVP, Supply Chain Administration.
- He will report to Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer.
- In July, Travis Marquette resigned as CFO to accept a position with another company.
- Related Content: Ross Stores CFO Travis Marquette Resigns
- Orvos had previously served as finance chief for Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley's Division of The May Department Stores Company.
- Price Action: ROST shares are trading lower by 3.62% at $110.81 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Management