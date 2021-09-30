 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ross Stores Promotes Adam Orvos As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Ross Stores Promotes Adam Orvos As Finance Chief
  • Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ: ROSThas promoted Adam Orvos to the new role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2021. Orvos joined Ross Stores in January 2021 as Group SVP, Supply Chain Administration.
  • He will report to Michael Hartshorn, Group President and Chief Operating Officer.
  • In July, Travis Marquette resigned as CFO to accept a position with another company.
  • Related ContentRoss Stores CFO Travis Marquette Resigns
  • Orvos had previously served as finance chief for Neiman Marcus, Belk Department Stores, and the Foley's Division of The May Department Stores Company. 
  • Price Action: ROST shares are trading lower by 3.62% at $110.81 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ROST)

Retailers' Inventories Suggest Restocking Long Way From Finished
38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Ross Stores Stock Falls On Weak Q3 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com