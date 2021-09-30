Why AMD Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced Google Cloud is expanding its use of AMD EPYC processors with the preview of N2D Virtual Machines powered by AMD EPYC 7003 Series processors.

Utilizing the performance capabilities of the latest generation of EPYC processors, the N2D VMs, according to Google Cloud, delivers on average, over 30% better price-performance across a variety of workloads compared to the previous generation of AMD EPYC processor based N2D instances, said in the company's press release.

"Our customers' needs are top of mind when creating Google Cloud instances," said Nirav Mehta, director of product management, Google Cloud. "Now, through our collaboration with AMD and the capabilities of the latest AMD EPYC processors in the Compute Engine N2D family, customers can experience this next-generation technology with significantly better performance and price-performance for their general-purpose workloads."

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom.

AMD's stock was trading about 3% higher at $103.38 per share on Thursday at the time of publication.