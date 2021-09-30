 Skip to main content

Electronic Arts Adds More Blockbuster Games To NVIDIA GeForce NOW
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:10pm   Comments
  • Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EAintroduced other hit games to the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Apex Legends.
  • GeForce NOW membership gives Electronic Arts access to over 12 million gamers. 
  • Collectively, over 20 million hours of gameplay are streamed each month via GeForce NOW from 30 data centers in more than 70 countries.
  • GeForce NOW allows Electronic Arts games to be played and streamed with legendary GeForce performance by gamers without a gaming PC.
  • Price Action: EA shares traded higher by 3.81% at $143.21 on the last check Thursday.

