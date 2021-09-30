Electronic Arts Adds More Blockbuster Games To NVIDIA GeForce NOW
- Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) introduced other hit games to the NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, beginning with Battlefield 1 Revolution, Mirror's Edge Catalyst, Unravel Two, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Apex Legends.
- GeForce NOW membership gives Electronic Arts access to over 12 million gamers.
- Collectively, over 20 million hours of gameplay are streamed each month via GeForce NOW from 30 data centers in more than 70 countries.
- GeForce NOW allows Electronic Arts games to be played and streamed with legendary GeForce performance by gamers without a gaming PC.
- Price Action: EA shares traded higher by 3.81% at $143.21 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Trading Ideas