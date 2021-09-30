Bridgeline Shares Shoot Higher On Launching AI Site Search Software For Salesforce B2B Commerce
- Cloud-based software provider Bridgeline Digital Inc's (NASDAQ: BLIN) Hawksearch software launched an updated 'Lightning-Ready' integration for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange.
- The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation.
- Bridgeline offered Salesforce B2B Commerce customers an 'Amazon-like experience for their buyers and looks forward to providing new growth opportunities to eCommerce sites.
- Hawksearch offers new capabilities to enterprises within Salesforce Commerce Cloud as an AI-based search solution.
- Price Action: BLIN shares traded higher by 9.64% at $4.21 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
