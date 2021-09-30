 Skip to main content

Bridgeline Shares Shoot Higher On Launching AI Site Search Software For Salesforce B2B Commerce
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:40am   Comments
  • Cloud-based software provider Bridgeline Digital Inc's (NASDAQ: BLIN) Hawksearch software launched an updated 'Lightning-Ready' integration for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) Salesforce B2B Commerce Cloud on Salesforce AppExchange. 
  • The exclusive new connector empowers customers to increase conversions through advanced search, personalization, recommendations, and navigation.
  • Bridgeline offered Salesforce B2B Commerce customers an 'Amazon-like experience for their buyers and looks forward to providing new growth opportunities to eCommerce sites.
  • Hawksearch offers new capabilities to enterprises within Salesforce Commerce Cloud as an AI-based search solution.
  • Price Action: BLIN shares traded higher by 9.64% at $4.21 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

