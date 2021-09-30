 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Urged By Shareholder To Combat Chile Sexual Abuse Material While It Fields Privacy Concerns

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Share:
Apple Urged By Shareholder To Combat Chile Sexual Abuse Material While It Fields Privacy Concerns

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investor Christian Brothers Investment Services has urged the tech giant to take action on child sexual abuse material (CSAM) videos, according to a report by Bloomberg.

What Happened: Fund manager Jeff McCroy sent a letter to Apple in August, pressing the Cupertino-based company to take a tougher stance on CSAM videos, as per the report.

McCroy’s firm reportedly owned $271 million in Apple shares and debt as of August 31.

McCroy said in an interview with Bloomberg that companies should share artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and tools with one another to combat the potential rapid spread of abusive imagery in videos.

For years, McCroy’s firm has pushed companies like Apple, Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to do more to block child pornography, the report noted.

See Also: Apple Faces Protests Outside Retail Stores Over Privacy Concerns With iPhone CSAM Feature

Why It Matters: Apple said earlier this month it was delaying the introduction of new child safety features, including CSAM detection for iCloud Photos.

The company has faced widespread criticism over the CSAM feature internally and from other companies like Facebook Inc.-owned (NASDAQ: FB) WhatsApp.

Security experts and privacy experts are worried that the new technology could eventually be expanded to scan phones for other prohibited content. It could also be used by authoritarian governments for mass surveillance, as per these experts.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 0.7% higher in Thursday’s trading at $142.83.

Read Next: Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Exploit In Apple Pay, Visa's 'Express Transit' Feature Can Allow Fraudsters To Steal Money From Locked iPhones, Says Researchers
'SPAC King' Palihapitiya, Who Once Warned Against Selling Tesla Stock, Has Exited Position In EV Maker
Facebook Launches TikTok Like Feature Reels For iOS, Android Users In US
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Vietnam's Pandemic Wave Jeopardizes iPhone 13 Delivery: Nikkei Asia
Technology Stocks Pull Down the S&P 500, Can Other Sectors Pull It Higher?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Child Sexual Abuse Material Christian Brothers Investment Services iPhone User PrivacyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com