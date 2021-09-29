Netflix Surprise Hit 'Kate' Gets Video Game Treatment: What You Should Know

Netflix has been vocal about its plans to enter the video game space. The company has made hires and acquisitions that point to an aggressive strategy to gain share in the highly competitive market.

A recent hit on the streaming platform is getting the video game treatment next month.

What Happened: The Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)-released “Kate” movie is getting the video game treatment with a game that arrives October 22.

The game, “Kate: Collateral Damage” will be playable on PCs and released on Steam, the video game distribution platform owned by Valve.

Ludic Studios developed the game, which will see players participate in a “time-attack action roguelike” similar to the movie plot.

“Players extend the length of each run by killing enemies to slow down the constantly depleting timer and earning stimulant syringes that reset it entirely,” the game description reads on Steam.

In “Kate,” the movie follows an assassin (played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who has 24 hours to find the antidote to a poison that is killing her. The movie also stars Woody Harrelson.

“'Kate' is 'John Wick' meets 'Die Hard' meets 'Collateral' meets 'Kill Bill' all the Volumes,” movie critic Richard Roeper said.

The game does not have a price listed. Netflix has teased releasing games for free in the future as part of an existing bonus of having a Netflix subscription.

Related Link: Here Are The Top 10 Most Watched Netflix Shows And No, 'Tiger King' Is Not #1

Why It’s Important: “Kate” saw mixed reviews from critics and has a 6.3 out of 10 rating on IMDB, an Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-owned user rating site for movies and shows. Winstead received praise from critics for her acting.

Netflix acquired the script for the movie in 2017 and released the film Sept. 10.

Given the plot of the movie and the assassin and female lead, the game could do well and could be a good cross-promotion for Netflix.

The streaming giant has several renewed seasons launching in the fourth quarter this year with no games announced on the titles yet. Netflix could take advantage of releasing a movie and game around the same time to capitalize on media and customer interest.

Netflix announced the acquisition of Night School Studio, developer of “Oxenfree,” earlier this week. Night School Studio is known for storytelling in games, which could help with movie and show adaptations.

NFLX Price Action: NFLX shares gained 2.61% Wednesday, closing at $599.06.