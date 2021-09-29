Overview Of Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - P/E: 3.32 Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) - P/E: 3.27 SIFCO Industries (AMEX:SIF) - P/E: 8.07 Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) - P/E: 7.59 Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) - P/E: 5.62

This quarter, Navios Maritime Partners experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.01 in Q1 and is now 4.31. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.84%, which has increased by 0.24% from 0.6% last quarter.

Most recently, Advanced Emissions Solns reported earnings per share at 0.9, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 0.75. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 8.48%, which has increased by 0.64% from 7.84% last quarter.

SIFCO Industries has reported Q3 earnings per share at 0.04, which has increased by 115.38% compared to Q2, which was -0.26. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.0%, which has decreased by 4.07% from 4.07% last quarter.

Most recently, Encore Wire reported earnings per share at 8.82, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.99. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.09%, which has decreased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 0.1%.

Pangaea Logistics Solns has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.29, which has increased by 222.22% compared to Q1, which was 0.09. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.85%, which has decreased by 0.9% from 3.75% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.