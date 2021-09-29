Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The pending home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The pending home sales are projected to increase 0.9% in August after declining 1.8% in the previous month.
- The State Street Investor Confidence Index for September is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The survey of business uncertainty for September is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 5:00 p.m. ET.
