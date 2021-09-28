Hyatt Hotels Raises $1.75B Via Debt Offering
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) has announced the pricing of its public offering of $700.0 million of senior notes due 2023, bearing interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.300%.
- The company also priced $300.0 million of floating rate senior notes due 2023 and $750.0 million of senior notes due 2024.
- The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021.
- Hyatt intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.
- Price Action: H shares closed higher by 0.69% at $80.31 on Monday.
