Hyatt Hotels Raises $1.75B Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 5:48am   Comments
Hyatt Hotels Raises $1.75B Via Debt Offering
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: Hhas announced the pricing of its public offering of $700.0 million of senior notes due 2023, bearing interest at a fixed annual rate of 1.300%.
  • The company also priced $300.0 million of floating rate senior notes due 2023 and $750.0 million of senior notes due 2024.
  • The offering is expected to close on October 1, 2021.
  • Hyatt intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.
  • Related ContentHyatt Hotels To Raise $500M Via Equity Offering
  • Price Action: H shares closed higher by 0.69% at $80.31 on Monday.

