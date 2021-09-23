 Skip to main content

Hyatt Hotels To Raise $500M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: Hhas priced the public offering of 7 million shares of its Class A common stock at $74.50 per share. 
  • The offer price represents a 1.2% discount to Hyatt’s closing price on September 23, 2021.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.05 million shares.
  • The company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after underwriting discount and estimated expenses, to be about $500 million or $575 million if the underwriters exercise their option in full. 
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.
  • Price Action: H shares closed higher by 2.36% at $75.42 on Wednesday.

