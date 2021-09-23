Hyatt Hotels To Raise $500M Via Equity Offering
- Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE: H) has priced the public offering of 7 million shares of its Class A common stock at $74.50 per share.
- The offer price represents a 1.2% discount to Hyatt’s closing price on September 23, 2021.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.05 million shares.
- Related Content: Hyatt Hotels Begins Equity Offering To Fund Apple Leisure Acquisition.
- The company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering, after underwriting discount and estimated expenses, to be about $500 million or $575 million if the underwriters exercise their option in full.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.
- Price Action: H shares closed higher by 2.36% at $75.42 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.