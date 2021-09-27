NBC Universal Threatens To Blackout Channels From YouTube TV
- Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC Universal warned its subscribers that it could blackout over 14 channels from Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google YouTube TV due to a contract dispute, 9 to 5 Google reports.
- The channels include NBC, SyFy, USA, Bravo, Telemundo.
- NBC directed its customers to "youneedchannels.com" to help the users prevent the loss, including a link to switch their streaming providers.
- NBC Universal admitted seeking "fair rates" from Google over the contract renewal, followed by Google's non-cooperation to make a deal.
- YouTube admitted the dispute and agreed to slash its monthly price by $10 on non-resolution, and the content goes offline. It asked users to sign up for monthly NBC's Peacock streaming service at $4.99 to retain NBCU content.
- Price Action: GOOG shares closed lower by 0.79% at $2,830.02 on Monday.
