Webull To Partner With Brooklyn Nets In $30M Jersey Deal

The Brooklyn Nets entered into a multiyear agreement with brokerage platform Webull on Monday. Webull is set to become the official jersey patch partner for the Brooklyn Nets beginning with the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Webull will replace Motorola as the jersey sponsor of the Brooklyn Nets. According to reports, Webull will pay the Nets roughly $30 million per year for the sponsorship.

“I am very excited to announce Webull’s first sports partnership with the Brooklyn Nets and become the official game jersey partner,” said Anthony Denier, CEO of Webull. “There’s no better way to celebrate our company’s New York roots, and we are looking forward to collaborating on initiatives that give back to the Brooklyn community.”

Webull, headquartered in New York, is a zero-commission online trading platform accessible via mobile app or desktop computer.

“There is tremendous synergy between our two companies. Both are New York-based with a growing international presence and are focused on reaching a diverse demographic of tech-savvy, next-generation consumers and fans," said John Abbamondi, CEO of BSE Global, which owns the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets deal is the first sports partnership for Webull. Many companies seek sports partnerships with teams that have popular all-star players. The Brooklyn Nets are led by multiple NBA superstars including, James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

The brokerage platform company will also be featured on the jerseys of the New York Liberty, the NBA G League's Long Island Nets and the Brooklyn Nets NBA 2K League affiliate NetsGC.

