Beyond Meat To Expand Plant-Based Offerings At Walmart
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is debuting Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide across the U.S., starting in October.
- The company is also planning to increase the accessibility of its plant-based offerings at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
- In addition to offering the new Beyond Chicken Tenders, Walmart to increase the number of stores providing Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties by more than 1,500 stores and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Spicy Patties by more than 1,300 stores, and increase the availability of Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Beef Crumbles.
- The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the faba bean, a nutrient-packed legume crop.
- Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 3.02% at $113.00 on the last check Monday.
