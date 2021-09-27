 Skip to main content

Beyond Meat To Expand Plant-Based Offerings At Walmart
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is debuting Beyond Chicken Tenders at select retailers nationwide across the U.S., starting in October.
  • The company is also planning to increase the accessibility of its plant-based offerings at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).
  • In addition to offering the new Beyond Chicken Tenders, Walmart to increase the number of stores providing Beyond Breakfast Sausage Classic Patties by more than 1,500 stores and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Spicy Patties by more than 1,300 stores, and increase the availability of Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Beef Crumbles.
  • The protein in Beyond Chicken Tenders is derived from the faba bean, a nutrient-packed legume crop.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading higher by 3.02% at $113.00 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

