Largest Imax Screen Set To Open In Germany Premiering James Bond Movie
- Imax Corp (NYSE: IMAX) and Lochmann Filmtheaterbetriebe plan to open the largest global Imax screen to the public on September 30 at the Traumpalast Multiplex in Leonberg, Germany. It marks the eighth theatre for Imax in Germany.
- Measuring 21.03 meters high and 38.16 meters wide, wider than a Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 airliner, the screen will kick off with the latest James Bond entry, "No Time to Die," featuring select sequences shot with Imax film cameras.
- The theatre will feature Laser technology and Imax's 12-channel sound technology with new side and overhead channels. The screen for the 574-seat Imax at Traumpalast also weighed in at over 500 pounds.
- Price Action: IMAX shares traded higher by 3.52% at $18.51 on the last check Monday.
