Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) - P/E: 6.11 Cango (NYSE:CANG) - P/E: 1.04 Meredith (NYSE:MDP) - P/E: 8.98 Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) - P/E: 3.63 Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 7.27

Gray Television has been featured as a value stock. Gray Television's Q2 EPS sits at 0.27, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.45%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 1.38%.

This quarter, Cango experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.26 in Q1 and is now 0.6. Cango does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Meredith saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.53 in Q3 to 1.11 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.92%, which has increased by 1.42% from 6.5% last quarter.

Jiayin Gr has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.36, which has increased by 28.57% compared to Q1, which was 0.28. Jiayin Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hello Gr saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q1 to 0.39 now. Hello Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.