5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tempur Sealy

The Trade: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) CEO and President Scott Thompson disposed a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $49.35. The insider received $9,870,620.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Tempur Sealy, last month, reported contract extension with Mattress Firm Inc.

What Tempur Sealy Does: Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,814.05. The insider received $39,084,398.66 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Alphabet, along with Apple, have been sued by bankrupt wearable technology company Jawbones Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing court documents.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23000 shares at an average price of $436.39. The insider received $8,291,500.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Moderna recently reported a supply agreement with Peru for 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.

Novavax

The Trade: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Director David Mott sold a total of 24961 shares at an average price of $252.90. The insider received $6,312,616.20 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Novavax, along with Serum Institute, recently announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate..

What Novavax Does: Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9708 shares at an average price of $143.27. The insider received $1,390,866.13 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Argo AI recently announced a partnership with Walmart and Ford Motor Company to launch autonomous vehicle last mile delivery in three U.S. cities.

What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.