 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Tempur Sealy

The Trade: Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) CEO and President Scott Thompson disposed a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $49.35. The insider received $9,870,620.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Tempur Sealy, last month, reported contract extension with Mattress Firm Inc.

What Tempur Sealy Does: Tempur Sealy International Inc is one of the world's largest bedding providers. The firm develops and distributes bedding products globally through its North America and international segments.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Director Larry Page sold a total of 13889 shares at an average price of $2,814.05. The insider received $39,084,398.66 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Alphabet, along with Apple, have been sued by bankrupt wearable technology company Jawbones Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing court documents.

What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Moderna

The Trade: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23000 shares at an average price of $436.39. The insider received $8,291,500.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Moderna recently reported a supply agreement with Peru for 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

What Moderna Does: Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018.

Novavax

The Trade: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Director David Mott sold a total of 24961 shares at an average price of $252.90. The insider received $6,312,616.20 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Novavax, along with Serum Institute, recently announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate..

What Novavax Does: Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

Walmart

The Trade: Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) President and CEO Douglas McMillon sold a total of 9708 shares at an average price of $143.27. The insider received $1,390,866.13 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Argo AI recently announced a partnership with Walmart and Ford Motor Company to launch autonomous vehicle last mile delivery in three U.S. cities.

What Walmart Does: America's largest retailer by sales, Walmart operated over 11,400 stores under 54 banners at the end of fiscal 2021, selling a variety of general merchandise and grocery items.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + MRNA)

Expect 'Bigger Things' With Apple's iPhone 14 With A Complete Redesign, Says Gurman
Google Turns 23 And Celebrates Birthday With A Cake Doodle: Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About The Internet Leviathan
Pfizer CEO Says People Needing COVID-19 Vaccines Every Year Is The 'Most Likely Scenario'
Can Live Streaming Enhance 'Saturday Night Live' Ratings?
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Healthcare Roundtable Picks, Dividend Aristocrats And More
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 24
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Insider SellingNews Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com