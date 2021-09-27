Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A headline rebound of 0.6% is expected for August following a 0.1% decline a month ago.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
