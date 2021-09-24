 Skip to main content

Why Skechers Stock Is Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Why Skechers Stock Is Falling Today

Shares of footwear, apparel and sporting goods companies including Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) are trading lower in sympathy with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), which reported worse-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and cut its outlook amid supply chain issues.

Nike reported quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.11 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $12.2 billion, which came in below the estimate of $12.46 billion. 

Multiple analyst firms also lowered price targets on Nike following the company's financial results.

Skechers is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes and work shoes.

SKX Price Action: Skechers has traded as high as $55.87 and as low as $28.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.6% at $44.05 at time of publication.

Photo: Jason Goh from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

