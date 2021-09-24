 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vail Resorts Signs Mobility Partnership With Toyota
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Vail Resorts Signs Mobility Partnership With Toyota
  • Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) across the 33 mountain resorts in its U.S. portfolio. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • As Vail Resorts' Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide transportation for guests staying in resort lodging and mountain operations teams.
  • Toyota will also provide vehicles for Vail Resorts' mountain operations team members when moving around the resort.
  • The Toyota fleet will include all-wheel drive vehicles with off-road capabilities, including RAV4 Hybrids, 4Runners, and Highlander Hybrids.
  • Price Action: MTN shares are trading higher by 5.86% at $346.9 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTN)

Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021
Vail Resorts: Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com