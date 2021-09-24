Vail Resorts Signs Mobility Partnership With Toyota
- Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) has entered a multi-year strategic partnership with Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) across the 33 mountain resorts in its U.S. portfolio. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- As Vail Resorts' Mobility Partner, Toyota will provide transportation for guests staying in resort lodging and mountain operations teams.
- Toyota will also provide vehicles for Vail Resorts' mountain operations team members when moving around the resort.
- The Toyota fleet will include all-wheel drive vehicles with off-road capabilities, including RAV4 Hybrids, 4Runners, and Highlander Hybrids.
- Price Action: MTN shares are trading higher by 5.86% at $346.9 on the last check Friday.
