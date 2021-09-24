58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) shares surged 73.4% to close at $12.80 on Thursday following news the company will buy ZACC Kabushiki Kaisha for $3.362 million.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) rose 53.4% to close at $4.02 after the company highlights publication in Cancer Nanotechnology of preclinical data supporting therapeutic potential of TTX-MC138 in metastatic breast cancer.
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) gained 45.9% to close at $5.12.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) gained 42.7% to settle at $17.12 as the company priced its IPO at $12 per share.
- Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: AMHC) shares climbed 40.4% to close at $14.36. The company announced shareholders approved the business combination with Jasper Therapeutics.
- EngageSmart, LLC (NYSE: ESMT) gained 31.2% to close at $34.12 after pricing its IPO at $26 per share.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares climbed 30.1% to close at $1.90 after dropping 9% on Wednesday.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) jumped 27.9% to close at $0.5984.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) gained 27.4% to close at $53.88. AeroCentury reported a $0.6468 per share special dividend related to company emerging from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRX) gained 24.6% to settle at $7.69.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) surged 20.4% to close at $10.29. DatChat, recently said it has awarded a $1 million managed services contract to IZEA Worldwide, Inc.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 19.9% to close at $10.17.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) surged 19.9% to close at $2.41.
- American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) rose 19.8% to settle at $12.75.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) jumped 19% to close at $8.27. The company recently said its Shanghai Yihang Internet Technology has been selected by Beijing Daxing International Airport to deploy smart luggage carrier featuring neonode touch sensor modules.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) climbed 18.6% to close at $2.74.
- Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) gained 18.2% to close at $5.51. Capstone Green Energy received two orders for innovative carbon-neutral renewable energy systems.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) rose 17.5% to close at $8.27.
- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) gained 17.2% to close at $8.88.
- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) surged 17% to settle at $26.90 after the company priced its IPO at $23 a share.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXU) jumped 16.7% to close at $11.00.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) gained 16.4% to settle at $0.8260 after jumping 26% on Wednesday.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) jumped 16.4% to close at $18.00.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) jumped 16% to settle at $24.98 after the company reported a new exclusive int'l. license deal with CBS News.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) jumped 15.6% to close at $2.81. Digital Brands Group, last month, highlighted completion of Stateside acquisition.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 14.9% to close at $60.12.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) gained 14.6% to close at $27.05. The company recently signed an agreement with a second top ten automotive original equipment manufacturer.
- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) climbed 14.4% to settle at $9.39.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) climbed 13% to close at $1.91 after gaining around 4% on Wednesday.
- Traeger, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOK) jumped 11.9% to settle at $23.09.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) climbed 10.9% to close at $10.60. BlackBerry reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) rose 7.9% to close at $65.19 following inline Q3 earnings, a sales beat and FY21 guidance.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 7.7% to close at $33.88 after the company continued expansion of clinical trials of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001.
Losers
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) shares tumbled 68.3% to close at $6.86 on Thursday after the company disclosed it was the target of a Dept. of Justice criminal investigation. The company also withdrew its FY21 guidance. JP Morgan and Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) fell 28.5% to close at $2.13 after gaining over 3% on Wednesday.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) fell 28.2% to close at $12.00. Aterian reported a seal with Lender High Trail to pay down outstanding secured term debt of $66.3 million plus accrued, unpaid interest.
- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) dropped 24.5% to settle at $7.55 after pricing its IPO at $10 per share.
- InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) declined 22.7% to close at $6.76. The company recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) fell 21.9% to close at $5.87. Flux Power reported a $15 million registered direct offering priced at a premium to market.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) dropped 21.4% to close at $28.00.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dipped 21% to close at $5.46 after dropping 25% on Wednesday.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) fell 20.4% to close at $14.68. Spire Global recently partnered with Myriota, an Adelaide-based provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT).
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dipped 19.1% to settle at $23.79.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares fell 18.9% to close at $5.11. Onconova Therapeutics shares jumped over 28% on Wednesday after the company reported preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 a trial of rigosertib plus immune checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab, which are being presented at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug Development Summit.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) dipped 15.3% to close at $4.15 as the company said it will not proceed with proposed acquisition of R&D vaccine company.
- Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) dropped 15.2% to settle at $8.62.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) fell 14.2% to close at $2.90.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) dipped 13.7% to settle at $8.63.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) declined 13.6% to close at $4.37 after jumping over 33% on Wednesday.
- Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEV) fell 13.2% to close at $6.60. Nexters recently reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 73% year-on-year to $110 million.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) dipped 12.7% to close at $25.40.
- Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) fell 12.7% to close at $22.06 following the company's presentation at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) dropped 9.9% to close at $39.48.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) dropped 8.9% to close at $8.93. POINT Biopharma reported initiation of randomization for its Phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating PNT2002 for mCRPC.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) fell 8.8% to close at $4.69 after dropping over 5% on Wednesday.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) fell 8.7% to close at $2.83.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 7.3% to close at $8.54. Marin Software shares jumped around 62% on Wednesday following an announcement from management that the company entered into a revenue share agreement with Google LLC to develop its enterprise tech platform and software products.
- Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) fell 6.5% to close at $20.05. Baird downgraded Signify Health from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $30 to $24.
