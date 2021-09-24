 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple, Google Sued By Jawbone Over Patent Violations In Noise-Canceling Technology: Report
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 24, 2021 5:39am   Comments
Share:
Apple, Google Sued By Jawbone Over Patent Violations In Noise-Canceling Technology: Report

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have been sued by bankrupt wearable technology company Jawbones Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing court documents. 

What Happened: Jawbone, which went bankrupt in 2017, has sued the two tech giants over the noise cancellation technology in their earbuds, smartphones and smart home devices, as per Bloomberg.

Jawbones claims it was the first to develop the now popular noise-canceling technology which Apple now uses in its Airpods. The now-defunct company originally owned the patents and has filed the suits in federal court in Waco, Texas, a popular destination for patent-friendly judges and juries, the report noted.

See Also: Phillips Sues Google Over Fitbit Patent, Could Discontinue Fitbit Sales

Why It Matters: Jawbones, once seen as a rival to now Google-owned Fitbit Inc, was involved in a long legal battle with the latter which led to the now-bankrupt company liquidating its assets. Fitbit was bought by Google for $2.1 billion.  

The wearable technology space is a hotly contested space with multiple players including Apple, Google, Samsung, Fitbit, Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) and more vying for the rapidly growing segment.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.67% higher at $146.83 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc Class C shares closed 0.63% higher at $2,836.53. 

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Disney Decides To Not Investigate Into ABC Sexual Assault Cases: WSJ
Apple Threatens Facebook With Ban Over Instagram Human Trafficking Ads: Report
Stock Buybacks - Why Do Companies Buy Back Their Own Stock?
Facebook Warns iOS Changes Are Hurting Advertising Numbers, But Here's Why That Isn't A Big Concern Yet
Facebook Stock Puts In A Bottom, Options Traders Bet Big On Further Upside
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirPods big tech PatentsNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com