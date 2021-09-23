 Skip to main content

Brink's Cuts FY21 Outlook; Sees Q3, Q4 Revenue Below Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • Brink's Company (NYSE: BCOlowered its FY21 non-GAAP guidance to reflect the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant and its expected impact.  
  • The company now expects full-year revenue of $4.1 billion - $4.2 billion (prior view $4.2 billion - $4.6 billion) versus the consensus of $4.33 billion.
  • The company sees a non-GAAP operating profit margin of ~11.2% (prior 11.1% - 12.1%).
  • Management cited the persistence of the global pandemic as the primary driver behind lower-than-expected revenue in several key markets in Europe, North America, and Latin America. 
  • Labor shortages and inflationary cost pressures are affecting near-term performance in the U.S.
  • The company also guided Q3 revenue of $1.03 billion – $1.07 billion versus the consensus of $1.12 billion.
  • The company expects Q4 revenue of $1.04 billion – $1.10 billion versus the consensus of $1.19 billion.
  • Meanwhile, Brink's expects FY22 profit growth in the high teens percentage. Initial targets for FY22 include adjusted EBITDA growth to $785 million - $825 million.
  • Price Action: BCO shares are trading lower by 2.05% at $65.45 on the last check Thursday.

