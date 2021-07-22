 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brink's Posts Mixed Q2 Results

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
Share:
Brink's Posts Mixed Q2 Results
  • Brink's Co. (NYSE: BCOreported second-quarter FY21 net revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $1.049 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.08 billion.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit rose 51% Y/Y to $111 million and the corresponding operating margin increased 160 basis points Y/Y to 10.5%. GAAP operating margin improved 710 basis points to 7.0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose 39% Y/Y to $166 million in the quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.18 beat the analyst consensus of $0.98.
  • "We expect continued revenue recovery in the second half to provide a strong jumping-off point for 2022 when our full-year revenue is expected to exceed comparable 2019 pre-Covid revenue levels," said CEO Doug Pertz.
  • Outlook: Brink's now sees full-year 2021 revenue growth in the mid-to-high teens, which is in the lower half of its guidance of $4.2 billion - $4.6 billion, versus the consensus of $4.41 billion.
  • It continues to expect earnings to be around the mid-point of the range, reflecting higher margins. Its outlook for adjusted EPS from continuing operations for FY21 is $4.35 - $5.55, versus the consensus of $5.02.
  • For 2022, It preliminarily targets adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens to a range of $785 million to $825 million.
  • Price action: BCO shares are trading lower by 6.19% at $73.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCO)

Recap: Brink's Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Brink's's Earnings Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com