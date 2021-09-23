This SPAC Is Helping Brew New Beer For Goose Island: What Investors Should Know

A company that specializes in vertical farming will help in the brewing of a new beer from Goose Island, a unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD).

What Happened: AeroFarms, set to go public via SPAC merger with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SV), announced a deal with Goose Island UK.

Hops grown indoors by AeroFarms will be used in Goose Island’s upcoming Hail Hydro beer. The new session IPA could be a play on the “Hail Hydra” term from the Marvel Cinematic Universe from the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS).

“Hail Hydro is the latest beer in Goose Island’s Impossible IPA series — a new selection of beers which embrace the creation of new recipes using innovative hops and techniques,” the press release reads.

The beer is a 4.7% hazy session IPA using hydroponic hops.

Hail Hydro will be released in limited supply via Goose Island UK.

“Hydroponically cultivated hops are an exciting prospect and the potential innovation opportunities and sustainable benefits are exciting for the craft community,” Goose Island UK Innovation Brewer Joe Bevan said.

Why It’s Important: AeroFarms is a leader in vertical indoor farming. The company has stated it can yield higher productivity and use less water compared to traditional farming techniques.

AeroFarms can grow hops anywhere in the world, at any time of the year using its indoor vertical farming methods.

The introduction of the new method of growing hydroponic hops could be “a groundbreaking development in the beer world,” according to the companies.

While this likely won’t be a huge revenue driver for AeroFarms, it does increase the brand awareness for the company and could lead to hops being one of its growth drivers going forward.

A QR code on the beer can will allow customers to virtually tour an AeroFarms facility, which could lead to even more brand visibility.

“Together, AeroFarms R&D group and Goose Island UK are demonstrating the promise of a new premium product, pairing master brewing with premium hops that can be grown year-round indoors,” AeroFarms founder and CEO David Rosenberg said.

