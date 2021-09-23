Digital Jewelry Company Brilliant Earth To Raise $100M Via Halved IPO
- Digital jewelry company Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 8.3 million shares of its common stock at $12.00 per share.
- The company had earlier estimated to sell 16.6 million shares in the IPO at an estimated $14 - $16 per share.
- Brilliant Earth has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2 million shares.
- Brilliant Earth shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021, under the ticker symbol "BRLT."
- The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021.
