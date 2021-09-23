 Skip to main content

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 7:11am   Comments
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Oxford Square Capital

The Trade: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H Cohen acquired a total of 5066 shares at an average price of $4.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $20,566.05.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 28% since the start of the year.

What Oxford Square Capital Does: Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.

Sow Good

The Trade: Sow Good Inc. (OTC: SOWG) Executive Chairman Ira Goldfarb acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $15,978.96 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Sow Good shares dropped 50% over the previous month.

What Sow Good Does: Sow Good is engaged in manufacturing and marketing freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, and soups.

Palisade Bio

The Trade: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam acquired a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $2.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,940.00.

What’s Happening: Palisade Bio, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $4.10 per share.

What Palisade Bio Does: Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company. It is advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

