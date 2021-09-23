3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Oxford Square Capital

The Trade: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan H Cohen acquired a total of 5066 shares at an average price of $4.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $20,566.05.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped more than 28% since the start of the year.

What Oxford Square Capital Does: Oxford Square Capital Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company.

Sow Good

The Trade: Sow Good Inc. (OTC: SOWG) Executive Chairman Ira Goldfarb acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of $3.20. The insider spent $15,978.96 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Sow Good shares dropped 50% over the previous month.

What Sow Good Does: Sow Good is engaged in manufacturing and marketing freeze-dried snacks, smoothies, and soups.

Palisade Bio

The Trade: Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam acquired a total of 6000 shares at an average price of $2.49. To acquire these shares, it cost $14,940.00.

What’s Happening: Palisade Bio, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $4.10 per share.

What Palisade Bio Does: Palisade Bio is a late-stage biopharma company. It is advancing oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage.