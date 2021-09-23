US Patent Office Rejects Three More Axonics' Challenge To Medtronic Patents
- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed three Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) patents related to its InterStim sacral neuromodulation device family challenged by Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX).
- These patents relate to recharging technology.
- Today's decisions complete the review process initiated by Axonics to challenge the validity of the seven patents involved in the IP infringement case brought by Medtronic.
- Cumulatively, the PTAB has now affirmed claims in all seven of the Medtronic patents.
- Medtronic said it will now request that the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California lift the stay on an intellectual property infringement case and resume proceedings.
- Earlier this month, the appeals board rejected challenges to three other InterStim patents from Axonics.
- Price Action: MDT stock traded 0.30% higher at $129.30, and AXNX stock traded 0.07% lower at $69.73 on the last check Thursday.
