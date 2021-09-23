 Skip to main content

US Patent Office Rejects Three More Axonics' Challenge To Medtronic Patents
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 9:59am   Comments
  • The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed three Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDTpatents related to its InterStim sacral neuromodulation device family challenged by Axonics Inc (NASDAQ: AXNX).
  • These patents relate to recharging technology.
  • Today's decisions complete the review process initiated by Axonics to challenge the validity of the seven patents involved in the IP infringement case brought by Medtronic. 
  • Cumulatively, the PTAB has now affirmed claims in all seven of the Medtronic patents.
  • Medtronic said it will now request that the U.S. District Court in the Central District of California lift the stay on an intellectual property infringement case and resume proceedings.
  • Earlier this month, the appeals board rejected challenges to three other InterStim patents from Axonics.
  • Price Action: MDT stock traded 0.30% higher at $129.30, and AXNX stock traded 0.07% lower at $69.73 on the last check Thursday.

